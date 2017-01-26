Erweiterte Funktionen



Heinz Gives Salaried Workers Off The Day After Super Bowl




26.01.17 22:14
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kraft Heinz (KHC) has announced its salaried staff across the U.S. a free holiday on February 6, the Monday after the Super Bowl.


According to Kraft Heinz, over 16 million people are expected to call in "sick" or plan to miss work on the day after the Big Game, so the company has petitioned to make the day after the Big Game a national holiday.


"Making SMUNDAY a national holiday means people all over the country can officially make Monday a day to celebrate too," said Nicole Kulwicki, Head of Heinz brands.


The company has started off a campaign with a Change.org petition encouraging Americans to stand behind SMUNDAY. The goal is to get 100,000 signatures, when this goal is reached, it will be sent to Congress, in the hopes of making this dream a reality, the company said.


