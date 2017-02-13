Erweiterte Funktionen

Heineken To Acquire Brasil Kirin




13.02.17 09:20
dpa-AFX


AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Heineken N.V. (HKHHF.PK) announced it has entered into an agreement with Kirin Holdings Company, Limited to acquire Brasil Kirin Holding S.A., a beer and soft drinks producer in Brazil.

With the acquisition, HEINEKEN will become the second largest beer company in Brazil. The total consideration to be paid to Kirin for the shares is 664 million euros.


The transaction is expected to be dilutive to HEINEKEN's margin in 2017. Completion of the deal is expected in the first half of 2017.


Brasil Kirin has a particularly strong presence in the North and North East, where HEINEKEN currently has less exposure. Brasil Kirin also has a soft drinks business comprised of carbonated drinks, bottled water and other beverages. The soft drinks portfolio, includes the iconic Itubaína brand.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



