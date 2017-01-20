Erweiterte Funktionen

Heineken Confirms Talks On Kirin In Brazil




20.01.17 08:10
dpa-AFX


AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Responding to press speculation on Kirin in Brazil, Dutch brewer Heineken N.V. (HKHHF.PK) confirmed that it is currently in discussions with Japan's Kirin Holdings Co.

, Ltd. (KNBWF.PK) regarding a potential transaction in respect of Brasil Kirin Holding S.A.


Heineken said the discussions are ongoing and there can be no certainty that an agreement will be reached.


Previously, there were reports said Kirin Holdings, a Japanese manufacturer of alcohol beverages and soft drinks, will sell its Brazilian beer operations to Heineken of the Netherlands as soon as this year.


Nikkei Asian review reported that the two breweries have largely agreed to an arrangement under which Heineken will pay around 100 billion yen or $870 million for Brasil Kirin. Kirin is expected to take losses in the tens of billions of yen on the deal.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



