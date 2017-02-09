Erweiterte Funktionen

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Q3 Profit Climbs, Sales Down; Backs FY17 Growth View




09.02.17 07:47
dpa-AFX


BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (HBGRF.

PK) reported Thursday that its third-quarter net result after taxes climbed to 18 million euros from last year's 7 million euros. Earnings per share were 0.07 euro, higher than 0.02 euro a year ago.


Net sales, meanwhile, declined to 608 million euros from 640 million euros last year.


Incoming orders were 582 million euros, compared to 581 million euros in the prior year. Order backlog was 739 million euros, higher than 586 million euros last year.


Looking ahead, the company said it remains focused on its targets for fiscal 2017, with solid incoming orders and the rise in the order backlog.


The company said it is still aiming for a moderate year-over-year increase in its net result after tax for the year.


The company is striving for marginal sales growth in light of a strong final quarter. The company also expects to achieve an adjusted EBITDA margin on a par with the previous year's level.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



