HeidelbergCement stock: Earnings per share are still in the negative area!




15.05.18 07:26
Finanztrends

The published figures of the first quarter for HeidelbergCement show that the earnings per share have increased significantly, but that they still are in the negative area. The earnings per share were located at -0.11 Euro in the first quarter of the year. During last year’s first quarter however, the earnings per share were set at -0.35 Euro. This is a ... Mehr lesen…

Ein Beitrag von Gideon Tanner.




Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
79,42 € 79,58 € -0,16 € -0,20% 15.05./08:36
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0006047004 604700 96,00 € 77,00 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		79,42 € -0,20%  08:35
Nasdaq OTC Other 100,30 $ +0,77%  09.05.18
Stuttgart 79,36 € +0,10%  08:20
Düsseldorf 80,00 € 0,00%  14.05.18
Xetra 79,34 € 0,00%  14.05.18
Frankfurt 79,36 € -0,03%  08:18
München 79,52 € -0,33%  08:00
Berlin 79,36 € -0,53%  08:00
Hamburg 79,36 € -0,55%  08:09
Hannover 79,36 € -0,60%  08:10
