HeidelbergCement stock: Earnings per share are still in the negative area!
15.05.18 07:26
Finanztrends
The published figures of the first quarter for HeidelbergCement show that the earnings per share have increased significantly, but that they still are in the negative area. The earnings per share were located at -0.11 Euro in the first quarter of the year. During last year’s first quarter however, the earnings per share were set at -0.35 Euro. This is a ... Mehr lesen…
Ein Beitrag von Gideon Tanner.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|79,42 €
|79,58 €
|-0,16 €
|-0,20%
|15.05./08:36
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0006047004
|604700
|96,00 €
|77,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|79,42 €
|-0,20%
|08:35
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|100,30 $
|+0,77%
|09.05.18
|Stuttgart
|79,36 €
|+0,10%
|08:20
|Düsseldorf
|80,00 €
|0,00%
|14.05.18
|Xetra
|79,34 €
|0,00%
|14.05.18
|Frankfurt
|79,36 €
|-0,03%
|08:18
|München
|79,52 €
|-0,33%
|08:00
|Berlin
|79,36 €
|-0,53%
|08:00
|Hamburg
|79,36 €
|-0,55%
|08:09
|Hannover
|79,36 €
|-0,60%
|08:10
