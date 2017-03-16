HeidelbergCement Profit Down, Lifts Dividend; Says Cautiously Optimistic Of FY17

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "HeidelbergCement":

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - HeidelbergCement AG (HDELY.PK) reported Thursday that its fourth-quarter group share of profit fell 30 percent to 121 million euros from last year's 172 million euros.



Earnings per share dropped 35 percent to 0.60 euros from 0.92 euros a year ago.

Pre-tax profit from continuing operations decreased 54 percent year-over-year to 164 million euros.

Earnings per share, adjusted for non-recurring effects, were 1.95 euros, compared to 0.98 euros last year.

Revenue climbed 25 percent to 4.24 billion euros from 3.39 billion euros a year ago. The consolidation of Italcementi in particular contributed to this positive development.

On a like-for-like basis, revenues dropped 7 percent.

The sales volumes of cement, aggregates, and ready-mixed concrete increased significantly as a result of the acquisition of Italcementi.

Further, the Managing Board and the Supervisory Board will propose to the Annual General Meeting on May 10 a substantial increase in dividend of 23% to 1.60 euros per share.

Looking ahead, for fiscal 2017, the company expects increasing revenue moderately and the result from current operations before exchange rate and consolidation effects by a mid-single to double digit percentage on a pro forma basis. The company also expects significant rise in profit for the financial year before non-recurring effects.

Bernd Scheifele said, "We remain cautiously optimistic about 2017. While the overall outlook for the global economy is positive, the major macroeconomic and particularly geopolitical risks have increased at the same time."

