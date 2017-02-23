Hedge Fund Sycamore Partners Wins Auction For The Limited Assets

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Private equity firm Sycamore Partners has won the bankruptcy auction for the e-commerce business and intellectual property of U.



S. women's apparel retailer The Limited with a bid of $26.8 million, Reuters reported, citing people familiar with the matter. A U.S. bankruptcy court judge must now approve the sale to Sycamore Partners.

In the auction, Sycamore Partners outbid clothing firm Sunrise Brands LLC, the report noted.

Hurt by weak traffic and debt, The Limited closed its all 250 stores and its website earlier this year and filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last month.

Sycamore put in a $25.75 million stalking horse bid for The Limited's intellectual property, including its trademarks, website address and social media accounts. Meanwhile, Sunrise Brands submitted an offer for The Limited last week.

It was in 1963 that The Limited opened its first store in Ohio. L Brands Inc., the parent company for intimates chain Victoria's Secret and toiletry retailer Bath & Body Works, owned The Limited until 2007. Buyout firm Sun Capital Partners Inc then took a majority share in The Limited.

Sycamore Partners owns retail portfolio including department store chain Belk, footwear and accessories line Nine West and online-only women's apparel company Coldwater Creek.

Sycamore reportedly acquired Coldwater Creek's intellectual property through bankruptcy proceedings in 2014.

