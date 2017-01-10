Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Hecla Mining":
 Aktien    


Hecla Mining Q4 Silver, Gold Production Up




10.01.17 11:30
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hecla Mining Co.

(HL), a low-cost U.S. silver producer, Tuesday announced that its preliminary fourth-quarter silver production increased 9 percent to 3.98 million ounces from 3.64 million ounces a year ago. Gold production was 63,149 ounces, a 5 percent increase from last year.


The company noted that its silver and gold production results for the fourth quarter and full year 2016 that exceeded the Company's expectations.


Meanwhile, lead production declined 7 percent to 10,631 tons and Zinc production fell 4 percent to 18,195 tons.


For the year, Silver production was 17.2 million ounces, a 48 percent increase, and Gold production was 233,929 ounces, a 24 percent increase.


Silver equivalent production was 46.1 million ounces, or gold equivalent production was more than 631,000 ounces, a 23 percent increase.


Lead production increased 6 percent and zinc production decreased 2 percent.


Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of approximately $198 million at December 31, 2016, an increase of about $43 million for the year.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Nach Franco Nevada und Silver Wheaton! Tenbagger mit Gold-Aktientip Metalla Royalty and Streaming!  
 
Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
5,366 € 5,478 € -0,112 € -2,04% 10.01./12:34
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US4227041062 854693 7,00 € 1,34 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		5,366 € -2,04%  09:06
Xetra 5,43 € +0,46%  09:04
Düsseldorf 5,401 € +0,02%  09:19
NYSE 5,66 $ 0,00%  09.01.17
Berlin 5,344 € -0,34%  09:26
Stuttgart 5,315 € -0,58%  10:50
Frankfurt 5,375 € -0,83%  10:58
München 5,403 € -1,75%  08:12
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Nach Franco Nevada und Silver Wheaton! Tenbagger mit Gold-Aktientip Metalla Royalty and Streaming!

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
305 Unterbewertete Gold-Minen-Akti. 06.01.17
72 Hecla Mining - gute Zahlen 08.12.16
28 Hecla Mining verSILBERt das D. 26.02.14
7 Gold-Aktien - Es ist noch nich. 01.03.11
  Silber: Spekulation oder solides . 16.01.09
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...