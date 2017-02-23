Hecla Mining Co. Q4 Income Rises 34%
23.02.17 09:32
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hecla Mining Co.
(HL) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.
The company said its bottom line came in at $11.16 million, or $0.03 per share. This was higher than $8.33 million, or $0.02 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.04 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 42.4% to $164.24 million. This was up from $115.34 million last year.
Hecla Mining Co. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $11.16 Mln. vs. $8.33 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 34.0% -EPS (Q4): $0.03 vs. $0.02 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 50.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.04 -Revenue (Q4): $164.24 Mln vs. $115.34 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 42.4%
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|6,066 €
|6,066 €
|- €
|0,00%
|23.02./10:32
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US4227041062
|854693
|7,00 €
|2,10 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|6,066 €
|0,00%
|22.02.17
|Frankfurt
|5,999 €
|+0,33%
|08:01
|Xetra
|6,103 €
|0,00%
|22.02.17
|NYSE
|6,36 $
|0,00%
|22.02.17
|Stuttgart
|5,986 €
|-0,18%
|10:05
|Düsseldorf
|5,999 €
|-3,94%
|08:41
|Berlin
|5,988 €
|-4,28%
|08:08
|München
|5,955 €
|-4,37%
|08:06
