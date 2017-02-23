Erweiterte Funktionen

Hecla Mining Co. Q4 Income Rises 34%




23.02.17 09:32
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hecla Mining Co.

(HL) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line came in at $11.16 million, or $0.03 per share. This was higher than $8.33 million, or $0.02 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.04 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 42.4% to $164.24 million. This was up from $115.34 million last year.


Hecla Mining Co. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $11.16 Mln. vs. $8.33 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 34.0% -EPS (Q4): $0.03 vs. $0.02 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 50.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.04 -Revenue (Q4): $164.24 Mln vs. $115.34 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 42.4%


