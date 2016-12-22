Hazel Renewable Energy VCT 1 plc : Circ re. Continuation as a VCT

Erweiterte Funktionen


22.12.16 14:54
Hazel Renewable Energy VCT1 plc Hazel Renewable Energy VCT2 plc Publication of Circular 22 December 2016


Hazel Renewable Energy VCT1 plc and Hazel Renewable Energy VCT2 plc (together "the Companies") have today published and issued to Shareholders a circular (the "Circular") in relation to recommended proposals in connection with the Companies continuing as Venture Capital Trusts.


The Circular convenes general meetings of Hazel1 and Hazel2 to be held at 3:15 p.m. and 3:20 p.m. on 19 January 2017 respectively.


Copies of the Circular will shortly be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM .


Copies of the Circular are also available in electronic form from the Administration Manager's website at: www.downing.co.uk/h1 and www.downing.co.uk/h2 and will be available for  collection from the registered office of the Company at c/o Downing LLP Ergon House, Horseferry Road, London SW1P 2AL




