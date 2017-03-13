Hazel Renewable Energy VCT2 plc : Result of AGM

Erweiterte Funktionen


Hazel Renewable Energy VCT2 plc 13 March 2017


At the Annual General Meeting of Hazel Renewable Energy VCT2 plc held today, all resolutions were passed.


Details of the proxy votes in respect of the resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting received as at 11:35am on 9 March 2017, 48 hours before the time of the meeting (excluding weekends), at Downing LLP are set out below:


    For Discretionary Against Total Withheld


  No. of No. of No. of No. of No. of


  Votes Cast Votes Cast Votes Cast Votes Cast Votes Resolution No.   % of votes % of votes % of votes % of votes



    1,327,798,477   -   - 1,327,798,477   -


1   100.00% 0.00% 0.00% 100.00%



    1,322,618,302   - 5,180,175 1,327,798,477   -


2   99.61% 0.00% 0.39% 100.00%



    1,322,618,302   - 5,180,175 1,327,798,477   -


3   99.61% 0.00% 0.39% 100.00%



  1,327,798,477   -   - 1,327,798,477   -


4   100.00% 0.00% 0.00% 100.00%



 1,322,618,302   - 5,180,175 1,327,798,477   -


5   99.61% 0.00% 0.39% 100.00%



  1,327,798,477   -   - 1,327,798,477   -


6   100.00% 0.00% 0.00% 100.00%



A copy of the resolutions passed will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at www.hemscott.com/nsm.do.




This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.


Source: Hazel Renewable Energy VCT 2 plc via GlobeNewswire



