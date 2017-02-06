Erweiterte Funktionen


Hazel Renewable Energy VCT2 plc : Director Declaration




06.02.17 13:16
dpa-AFX


Hazel Renewable Energy VCT2 plc 6 February 2017 Director's declaration


Following the appointment of Matthew Evans to the Board as a non-executive director on 31 January 2017, the Company confirms there is no further information to be disclosed pursuant to LR 9.6.13 in connection with Matthew's appointment.





This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.


Source: Hazel Renewable Energy VCT 2 plc via GlobeNewswire



B43GVJ8R30


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM




Aktuell
Übernahme - Bis zu 6,5% Kobalt!
Tesla in der Kobalt-Falle - Börsenstar startet Kobalt-Deal - 1.800% in 24 Monaten!  
 
Supreme Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Übernahme - Bis zu 6,5% Kobalt! Tesla in der Kobalt-Falle - Börsenstar startet Kobalt-Deal - 1.800% in 24 Monaten!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
14:19 , dpa-AFX
Sysco Corp. Q2 Profit Climbs 3%
14:18 , dpa-AFX
Crude Oil Stays Near $54 On Iran Tensions
14:11 , dpa-AFX
Gold Rally Continues On Safe Haven Appeal
14:08 , dpa-AFX
ARIAD Pharma Reports Submission Of MAA [...]
14:08 , dpa-AFX
Tyson Foods Q1 Profit Beats Estimates; Rais [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...