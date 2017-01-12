Hays Q2 Net Fees Up
12.01.17 09:09
dpa-AFX
LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hays Plc (HAS.L), a British recruitment company, Thursday reported that net fees for the second quarter grew 17 percent, on a headline basis, while it was up 2 percent on a like-for-like basis, led by further good performances in overseas businesses.
Segment wise, on a headline basis, Temporary net fees grew 18 percent, and Permanent net fees climbed 16 percent.
In the quarter, Asia Pacific net fees was up 35 percent on a headline basis and 7 percent on LFL basis. Continental Europe & Rest of World net fees grew 30 percent on a headline basis and 8 percent on LFL basis.
Meanwhile, net fees in United Kingdom & Ireland was down by 9 percent on headline basis, and 10 percent on LFL basis.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,851 €
|1,75 €
|0,101 €
|+5,77%
|12.01./09:13
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB0004161021
|881825
|1,85 €
|1,09 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|1,851 €
|+5,77%
|09:02
|Stuttgart
|1,828 €
|+2,81%
|09:08
|München
|1,79 €
|+2,29%
|08:00
|Berlin
|1,79 €
|+2,11%
|08:12
|Düsseldorf
|1,782 €
|0,00%
|11.01.17
