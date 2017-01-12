Erweiterte Funktionen

Hays Q2 Net Fees Up




12.01.17 09:09
dpa-AFX


LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hays Plc (HAS.L), a British recruitment company, Thursday reported that net fees for the second quarter grew 17 percent, on a headline basis, while it was up 2 percent on a like-for-like basis, led by further good performances in overseas businesses.


Segment wise, on a headline basis, Temporary net fees grew 18 percent, and Permanent net fees climbed 16 percent.


In the quarter, Asia Pacific net fees was up 35 percent on a headline basis and 7 percent on LFL basis. Continental Europe & Rest of World net fees grew 30 percent on a headline basis and 8 percent on LFL basis.


Meanwhile, net fees in United Kingdom & Ireland was down by 9 percent on headline basis, and 10 percent on LFL basis.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



