Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Inflation":
 Indizes      Aktien      Fonds      Zertifikate    


Hays HY Pre-tax Profit Up 17%




22.02.17 08:59
dpa-AFX


LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hays Plc (HAS.L), a British recruitment company, reported a 17 percent increase in its first-half earnings from the year-ago period.


For the half year ended December 31, 2016, the company reported profit before tax of 96.2 million pounds, up from 82.4 million pounds last year. Basic earnings per share rose 14 percent to 4.55 pence from 3.99 pence a year ago.


Operating profit for the period was reported at 100.1 million pounds, up 16 percent from 86.3 million pounds last year.


Net fees for the period increased 17 percent on actual basis and 3 percent on like-for-like basis to 465.5 million pounds from 396.9 million pounds during the same period last year.


The company also raised the interim dividend by 5 percent to 96 pence.


Alistair Cox, Chief Executive, said, "Looking ahead, the scale, balance and diversity of the business we have built, combined with our world-class, highly experienced management teams, stands us in good stead. The vast majority of our markets remain positive, we have many opportunities to grow and we look to the future with confidence."


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme perfekt - Mögliche Weltklasse-Zink-Lagerstätte in Europa!
Besser als Arizona Mining und Canada Zinc Metals - Zink-Aktientip!  
 
Altair Resources Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,90 % 1,70 % -   % 0,00% 21.02./17:30
 
ISIN WKN
1,90 %
Werte im Artikel
1,90 plus
+11,76%
1,85 plus
+2,38%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Bundesbank 1,90 % +11,76%  31.01.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahmen hochgradiger Kobalt-Lagerstätten in Marokko voraus! Börsenstar baut Lithium-Zulieferer für Tesla, Apple, VW, BMW und Daimler!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
3 Löschung 15.08.14
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...