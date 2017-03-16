Hawaii, Maryland Courts Block Trump's Revised Travel Ban

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Federal courts in two US states have blocked President Donald Trump's second attempt to ban entry of citizens from six mostly Muslim countries and suspend refugee resettlement program.





Trump first issued an Executive Order on January 27, which barred citizens from seven majority Muslim countries - Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Syria, Sudan and Yemen - from entering the US for 90 days. Under that order, Syrian refugees were barred indefinitely.

After that order was blocked by U.S. courts, Trump signed a revised Executive order on March 6, exempting Iraq from the original list.

The new order specifies that most citizens from the 6 countries cannot enter the U.S. on new visas until security procedures used to evaluate visa applications have been reviewed.

Three states - Maryland, Washington and Hawaii have taken legal action questioning the validity of Trump's revised Executive Order, and sought a temporary stay of it.

Trump's revised Executive Order was scheduled to take effect on March 16.

US District Court Judge Derrick Watson in Honolulu, Hawaii, issued a temporary restraining order nationwide over the ban, a few hours before its implementation, while a federal judge in Maryland temporarily blocked the 90-day ban Thursday morning.

A federal judge in Washington state is also in the process of evaluating challenges to the new travel ban, but may defer ruling in light of the nationwide ruling in Hawaii, CNN reported.

As a result, travelers from six Muslim-majority countries and refugees will be able to travel to the US.

This is the second set back for Trump to implement the travel ban, which he claims part of an effort to protect the U.S. from terrorist activities by foreign nationals.

Addressing a rally Wednesday night in Nashville, Tennessee, Trump termed Justice Watson's ruling as "the bad, the sad news."

