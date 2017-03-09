Hawaii Challenges In Court Trump's Revised Travel Ban

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hawaii has challenged President Donald Trump's revised travel ban and suspension of refugee resettlement in court, becoming the first US state to move against the Government's new decision.





Attorneys for the far-flung Pacific state Wednesday filed a lawsuit in federal court in Honolulu seeking a temporary restraining order before Trump's Executive Order is scheduled to take effect on March 16.

The State, together with the Department of Justice, asked Judge Derrick K. Watson for an expedited briefing schedule on a motion for temporary restraining order.

Hawaii Attorney General Doug Chin said the new executive order is nothing more than "Muslim Ban 2.0". "Under the pretense of national security, it still targets immigrants and refugees. It leaves the door open for even further restrictions," he said in a statement.

An Executive order signed by Trump Monday suspends the country's refugee program for 120 days, and bars for 90 days travel to the US by citizens of Iran, Libya, Syria, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen, all majority Muslim countries.

Trump issued an executive order on January 27 as part of an effort to protect the U.S. from terrorist activities by foreign nationals, but it sparked confusion at airports and mass protests, and was blocked by federal courts.

Notably, the revised order removes Iraq from the original list of countries whose citizens are banned from entering the U.S.

The new order also exempts existing visa holders as well as current lawful permanent residents and green card holders.

A provision prioritizing religious minorities when considering refugee admissions cases was also scrapped in the revised order.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

