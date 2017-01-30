Hatchimals Sued For Alleged Bait-And-Switch

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A California woman has filed a class action lawsuit against the makers of Hatchimals, the hottest toy during the holiday season, after the Hatchimal toy she purchased for her daughter never hatched.





Jodie Hejduk of Bakersfield, California has been listed as the primary plaintiff in the lawsuit, but several other customers have also joined the lawsuit against Spin Master, the Canadian toy company that makes Hatchimals.

The lawsuit alleges that Spin Master engaged in a 'bait-and-switch' marketing scheme, which means to falsely advertise goods with the intention of substituting it with inferior goods.

"Unfortunately, this Christmas season, millions of children and families across the globe were sourly disappointed with coal in their stockings, in the form of a bait-and-switch marketing scheme perpetrated by Spin Master, the manufacturers of this Christmas season's "it" gift, Hatchimals," the lawsuit alleges.

A Hatchimal is a toy that consist of a large, spotted plastic egg containing a robotic animal, and is supposed to hatch after a specific set of instructions are followed.

The toys, for children aged 5 and above, come in five different "species" - Pengualas, Draggles, Burtles, Owlicorns, and Bearakeet.

According to Spin Master's website, the hatching process can take 25 to 40 minutes, as each Hatchimal is "unique and hatching times will vary."

The lawsuit claims that in January 2017, the plaintiff bought a Hatchimal from Wal-Mart in California for about $50 as a birthday present for her daughter. The woman and her daughter followed the instructions included in the package, but the Hatchimal failed to hatch and the toy remains unhatched in its egg.

Several angry parents also later took to social media to complain after many of the toys failed to 'hatch' on Christmas morning.

In response to the lawsuit, Christopher Harrs, Spin Master's executive vice president and general counsel, said the company took "extraordinary and proactive steps to respond to consumer questions regarding Hatchimals" during the holiday period.

"The allegations from the class action lawyer are simply inaccurate and not based on actual facts,' Harrs added.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

