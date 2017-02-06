Erweiterte Funktionen

Hasbro Inc. Bottom Line Advances 18% In Q4




06.02.17 12:51
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hasbro Inc. (HAS) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line rose to $207.40 million, or $1.64 per share. This was higher than $175.93 million, or $1.39 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.27 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 10.9% to $1.63 billion. This was up from $1.47 billion last year.


Hasbro Inc. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $207.40 Mln. vs. $175.93 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 17.9% -EPS (Q4): $1.64 vs. $1.39 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 18.0% -Analysts Estimate: $1.27 -Revenue (Q4): $1.63 Bln vs. $1.47 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 10.9%


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



