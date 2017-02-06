Hasbro Inc. Bottom Line Advances 18% In Q4
06.02.17 12:51
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hasbro Inc. (HAS) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.
The company said its bottom line rose to $207.40 million, or $1.64 per share. This was higher than $175.93 million, or $1.39 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.27 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 10.9% to $1.63 billion. This was up from $1.47 billion last year.
Hasbro Inc. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $207.40 Mln. vs. $175.93 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 17.9% -EPS (Q4): $1.64 vs. $1.39 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 18.0% -Analysts Estimate: $1.27 -Revenue (Q4): $1.63 Bln vs. $1.47 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 10.9%
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|79,038 €
|76,542 €
|2,496 €
|+3,26%
|06.02./13:03
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US4180561072
|859888
|82,20 €
|61,59 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|79,038 €
|+3,26%
|12:35
|Frankfurt
|78,809 €
|+3,35%
|12:31
|Berlin
|77,31 €
|+1,23%
|08:08
|Düsseldorf
|76,55 €
|+0,16%
|09:29
|München
|76,44 €
|+0,16%
|08:01
|Nasdaq
|82,63 $
|0,00%
|03.02.17
|Stuttgart
|76,166 €
|-0,48%
|08:04