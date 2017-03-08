Erweiterte Funktionen


Harvard Dropout Zuckerberg Returns To Address Convocation Ceremony




08.03.17 16:47
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Mark Zuckerberg, one of Harvard University's most famous dropouts, will deliver a speech at the Afternoon Program of Harvard's 366th Commencement on May 25.


The founder and CEO of Facebook, the social networking platform widely credited with transforming how almost 1.9 billion people interact, will be the featured speaker at the commencement address at the convocation ceremony, said Harvard President Drew Faust.


"Mark Zuckerberg's leadership has profoundly altered the nature of social engagement worldwide. Few inventions in modern times can rival Facebook in its far-reaching impact on how people around the globe interact with one another," he added.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Riesendeal mit Technologieführer MGX Minerals in Kürze - Kursrallye voraus!
813% Lithium-Aktientip Power Metals Corp.!  
 
Power Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Riesendeal mit Technologieführer MGX Minerals in Kürze - Kursrallye voraus! 813% Lithium-Aktientip Power Metals Corp.!

Power Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
16:57 , dpa-AFX
Alliance Trust PLC : Holding(s) in Company
16:47 , dpa-AFX
Harvard Dropout Zuckerberg Returns To Addre [...]
16:40 , dpa-AFX
Lettland für zweite Amtszeit von EU-Ratspräs [...]
16:40 , dpa-AFX
Großbritannien bereitet sich mit Haushalt auf B [...]
16:40 , dpa-AFX
Rotherham Mobile Nightclub In Guinness Recor [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...