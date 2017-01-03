Hartford Enters Reinsurance Agreement Covering Asbestos; To Result In Q4 Charge
03.01.17 14:32
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Hartford (HIG) announced a definitive agreement with National Indemnity Company (NICO), a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
, for a $1.5 billion aggregate excess of loss reinsurance agreement covering certain of The Hartford's asbestos and environmental liability exposures. The reinsurance premium for the agreement is $650 million. The agreement will be accounted for in The Hartford's fourth quarter 2016 financial statements as a retroactive reinsurance agreement, resulting in a charge of approximately $423 million, after-tax, against fourth quarter net income, or a pro forma impact of $1.10 per share to Sept. 30, 2016 book value per share of $48.30.
Hartford noted that the reinsurance premium is expected to have a slightly negative impact on 2017 P&C net investment income and does not affect the company's expectation to execute capital management plan including equity repurchases of $1.3 billion.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|47,79 $
|47,65 $
|0,14 $
|+0,29%
|03.01./19:35
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US4165151048
|898521
|48,82 $
|36,54 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|46,00 €
|+1,42%
|11:27
|Düsseldorf
|45,92 €
|+1,97%
|09:49
|Frankfurt
|45,639 €
|+1,88%
|08:02
|Stuttgart
|45,914 €
|+1,67%
|17:46
|München
|45,64 €
|+1,23%
|08:01
|Berlin
|45,50 €
|+0,66%
|09:13
|NYSE
|47,79 $
|+0,29%
|19:35
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|107
|Hartford FINL SVCS GRP (WK.
|11.10.12
|15
|Achtung Kursziel unter 1 Dolla.
|04.01.10