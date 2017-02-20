Erweiterte Funktionen

Harris Corp. Wins $189 Mln UAE Battlefield Management System Contract




20.02.17 08:11
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Harris Corp. (HRS), a technology innovator, Monday said it has received a two-year, $189 million contract to provide an integrated battle management system or BMS to the United Arab Emirates Armed Forces.

The contract was received during the first quarter of Harris' fiscal 2017.


Harris said its system will provide the UAE with initial operational capabilities as the country implements enhanced battlefield management solutions.


The contract was issued under the Emirates Command & Control System Land Tactical System program, a major C4ISR program that will integrate, coordinate and maximize the combined efficiency of UAE Armed Forces assets.


Ed Zoiss, president, Harris Electronic Systems, said, "This Land Tactical System project represents a major milestone in the advancement of battlefield management and staff function capabilities for the UAE Armed Forces. It will help ensure that the UAE Land Forces brigades are equipped to succeed on the modern battlefield."


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



