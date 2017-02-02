Harris Corp. Updates 2017 Guidance

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Harris":

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Harris Corp. (HRS) announced, in connection with the completed sale of CapRock and pending sale of government IT services, the company updated guidance to reflect both CapRock and government IT services reported as discontinued operations and the company's reorganization into three segments.



The air traffic management business will now operate as part of the Electronic Systems segment, and the Critical Networks segment will no longer exist. There were no changes to the Communication Systems or Space and Intelligence Systems segments.

Harris now expects fiscal 2017 GAAP income from continuing operations in a range of $5.21 to $5.41 per share and non-GAAP income from continuing operations in a range of $5.40 to $5.60 per share, excluding Exelis acquisition-related integration charges. Fiscal 2017 revenue is expected in a range of $5.76 - $5.88 billion.

