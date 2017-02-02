Harris Corp. Announces 3% Fall In Q2 Bottom Line

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Harris":

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Harris Corp. (HRS) reported a profit for second quarter that dropped from last year.





The company said its bottom line declined to $178 million, or $1.42 per share. This was down from $184 million, or $1.47 per share, in last year's second quarter.

The company said revenue for the quarter fell 2.9% to $1.70 billion. This was down from $1.75 billion last year.

Harris Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $178 Mln. vs. $184 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -3.3% -EPS (Q2): $1.42 vs. $1.47 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -3.4% -Revenue (Q2): $1.70 Bln vs. $1.75 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -2.9%

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.40 to $5.60 Full year revenue guidance: $5.76 - $5.88 Bln

