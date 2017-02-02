Harris Corp. Announces 3% Fall In Q2 Bottom Line
02.02.17 12:49
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Harris Corp. (HRS) reported a profit for second quarter that dropped from last year.
The company said its bottom line declined to $178 million, or $1.42 per share. This was down from $184 million, or $1.47 per share, in last year's second quarter.
The company said revenue for the quarter fell 2.9% to $1.70 billion. This was down from $1.75 billion last year.
Harris Corp. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q2): $178 Mln. vs. $184 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -3.3% -EPS (Q2): $1.42 vs. $1.47 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -3.4% -Revenue (Q2): $1.70 Bln vs. $1.75 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -2.9%
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.40 to $5.60 Full year revenue guidance: $5.76 - $5.88 Bln
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|104,98 $
|101,83 $
|3,15 $
|+3,09%
|02.02./22:05
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US4138751056
|851270
|107,54 $
|70,97 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|94,959 €
|0,00%
|31.01.17
|NYSE
|104,98 $
|+3,09%
|22:01
|Stuttgart
|96,543 €
|+1,49%
|19:45
|Berlin
|93,81 €
|-1,25%
|08:08
|Frankfurt
|93,148 €
|-1,37%
|09:02
|Düsseldorf
|93,06 €
|-2,08%
|10:00
