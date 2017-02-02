Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Harris":
 Aktien      Fonds    


Harris Corp. Announces 3% Fall In Q2 Bottom Line




02.02.17 12:49
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Harris Corp. (HRS) reported a profit for second quarter that dropped from last year.


The company said its bottom line declined to $178 million, or $1.42 per share. This was down from $184 million, or $1.47 per share, in last year's second quarter.


The company said revenue for the quarter fell 2.9% to $1.70 billion. This was down from $1.75 billion last year.


Harris Corp. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q2): $178 Mln. vs. $184 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -3.3% -EPS (Q2): $1.42 vs. $1.47 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -3.4% -Revenue (Q2): $1.70 Bln vs. $1.75 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -2.9%


-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.40 to $5.60 Full year revenue guidance: $5.76 - $5.88 Bln


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Eilt: Übernahme einer der weltgrößten Lithium-Lagerstätten!
Bis zu 16.000ppm Lithium - 1.100% Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
AVZ Minerals Ltd.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
104,98 $ 101,83 $ 3,15 $ +3,09% 02.02./22:05
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US4138751056 851270 107,54 $ 70,97 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		94,959 € 0,00%  31.01.17
NYSE 104,98 $ +3,09%  22:01
Stuttgart 96,543 € +1,49%  19:45
Berlin 93,81 € -1,25%  08:08
Frankfurt 93,148 € -1,37%  09:02
Düsseldorf 93,06 € -2,08%  10:00
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Übernahme einer der weltgrößten Lithium-Lagerstätten! Bis zu 16.000ppm Lithium - 1.100% Lithium-Aktientip!

AVZ Minerals Ltd.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
70 Zum US-Depot für ESKIVANA. 28.01.04
9 wer kennt gute Nano-Tech-Wer. 15.11.02
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...