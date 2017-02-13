Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Harris":
 Aktien      Fonds    


Harris Awarded $403 Mln Contract To Continue Communications Support To US Army




13.02.17 16:23
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Harris Corp. (HRS) said that it has been awarded a five-year, $403 million, single-award IDIQ contract by the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) for tactical radio spares and components for DLA Land and Maritime and the U.

S. Army Communications-Electronics Command. The contract was awarded during the third quarter of Harris' fiscal 2017.


The contract is a continuation and expansion of previous contracts with the DLA and will provide support to additional Harris radio families. It allows the Army to secure spare and replacement parts necessary to support Harris' AN/PRC-117G, AN/PRC-150C, AN/VRC-104, AN/PRC-152, and AN/VRC-114 radios.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM




Aktuell
Übernahme von Petrolithium-Portfolio voraus! Besser als MGX Minerals!
1.000% in 12 Monaten - Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
Zadar Ventures Ltd.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
106,14 $ 105,74 $ 0,40 $ +0,38% 13.02./17:59
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US4138751056 851270 107,54 $ 72,53 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		94,959 € 0,00%  31.01.17
Frankfurt 98,969 € +1,33%  09:00
Berlin 99,10 € +1,17%  08:08
Düsseldorf 98,85 € +1,14%  10:38
NYSE 106,14 $ +0,38%  17:59
Stuttgart 99,312 € -0,12%  14:30
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahme von Petrolithium-Portfolio voraus! Besser als MGX Minerals - 1.000% in 12 Monaten - Lithium-Aktientip!

Zadar Ventures Ltd.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
70 Zum US-Depot für ESKIVANA. 28.01.04
9 wer kennt gute Nano-Tech-Wer. 15.11.02
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...