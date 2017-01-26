Harman International Industries Inc Bottom Line Climbs 19% In Q2
26.01.17 14:42
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Harman International Industries Inc (HAR) announced a profit for its second quarter that advanced compared to the same period last year.
The company said its bottom line came in at $159 million, or $2.22 per share. This was higher than $134 million, or $1.84 per share, in last year's second quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.85 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 10.2% to $1.95 billion. This was up from $1.77 billion last year.
Harman International Industries Inc earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q2): $159 Mln. vs. $134 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 18.7% -EPS (Q2): $2.22 vs. $1.84 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 20.7% -Analysts Estimate: $1.85 -Revenue (Q2): $1.95 Bln vs. $1.77 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 10.2%
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|103,882 €
|105,10 €
|-1,218 €
|-1,16%
|26.01./14:44
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US4130861093
|872136
|107,25 €
|60,23 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|103,882 €
|-1,16%
|14:32
|Berlin
|103,29 €
|+0,05%
|08:08
|München
|103,30 €
|+0,01%
|08:00
|NYSE
|110,97 $
|0,00%
|25.01.17
|Frankfurt
|103,256 €
|-0,03%
|08:09
|Düsseldorf
|102,64 €
|-0,73%
|09:12
|Stuttgart
|102,196 €
|-0,90%
|08:04
