Harman International Industries Inc Bottom Line Climbs 19% In Q2




26.01.17 14:42
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Harman International Industries Inc (HAR) announced a profit for its second quarter that advanced compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line came in at $159 million, or $2.22 per share. This was higher than $134 million, or $1.84 per share, in last year's second quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.85 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 10.2% to $1.95 billion. This was up from $1.77 billion last year.


Harman International Industries Inc earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q2): $159 Mln. vs. $134 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 18.7% -EPS (Q2): $2.22 vs. $1.84 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 20.7% -Analysts Estimate: $1.85 -Revenue (Q2): $1.95 Bln vs. $1.77 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 10.2%


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



