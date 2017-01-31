Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Harley-Davidson":
 Aktien      OS    


Harley-Davidson Sees Flat Margin, Weak Shipment In FY17 As Q4 Profit Misses View




31.01.17 13:27
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) Tuesday said it anticipates fiscal 2017 operating and gross margin as a percent of revenue to be approximately in line with 2016.


The company expects full-year motorcycle shipments to be flat to down modestly in comparison to 2016. In the first quarter of 2017, Harley-Davidson expects to ship approximately 66,000 to 71,000 motorcycles.


The company anticipates 2017 capital expenditures of $200 million to $220 million.


Matt Levatich, president and chief executive officer, said, "The global competitive environment remains intense, but our 2016 results demonstrate that our increased investments to drive demand and bring impactful new products to market are working."


In the fourth quarter, net income was $47.2 million, higher than $42.2 million last year. Earnings per share grew 22.7 percent to $0.27 from $0.22 last year. Consolidated revenue of $1.11 billion declined from $1.18 billion in the year-ago period.


On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.31 per share on revenues of $972.47 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


In the fourth quarter, worldwide retail sales of new Harley-Davidson motorcycles declined 0.5 percent, behind modest declines in some international markets partially offset by slight growth in the U.S.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Die günstigste Zink-Aktie - Metallwert im Boden bis zu USD 5,17 Mrd.!
Top-Geologen sollen in Kürze Ressourcen-Schätzung vorlegen!  
 
Altair Resources Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
51,903 € 54,129 € -2,226 € -4,11% 31.01./14:03
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US4128221086 871394 58,89 € 33,39 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		51,903 € -4,11%  13:48
Xetra 55,38 € +2,21%  12:14
NYSE 57,92 $ 0,00%  30.01.17
Frankfurt 53,746 € -0,29%  09:15
Berlin 53,65 € -0,65%  08:08
Düsseldorf 53,75 € -2,24%  09:53
Stuttgart 52,50 € -2,62%  13:28
München 52,16 € -5,75%  13:10
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Die günstigste Zink-Aktie - Metallwert im Boden bis zu USD 5,17 Mrd.! Top-Geologen sollen in Kürze Ressourcen-Schätzung vorlegen!

Altair Resources Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
144 H A R L E Y D A V I D . 18.06.15
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...