Harley-Davidson Profit Advances 12% In Q4
31.01.17 13:17
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Harley-Davidson (HOG) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.
The company said its bottom line came in at $47.18 million, or $0.27 per share. This was up from $42.20 million, or $0.22 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.31 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter fell 7.4% to $933.02 million. This was down from $1007.07 million last year.
Harley-Davidson earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $47.18 Mln. vs. $42.20 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 11.8% -EPS (Q4): $0.27 vs. $0.22 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 22.7% -Analysts Estimate: $0.31 -Revenue (Q4): $933.02 Mln vs. $1007.07 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -7.4%
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|51,903 €
|54,129 €
|-2,226 €
|-4,11%
|31.01./14:03
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US4128221086
|871394
|58,89 €
|33,39 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|51,903 €
|-4,11%
|13:48
|Xetra
|55,38 €
|+2,21%
|12:14
|NYSE
|57,92 $
|0,00%
|30.01.17
|Frankfurt
|53,746 €
|-0,29%
|09:15
|Berlin
|53,65 €
|-0,65%
|08:08
|Düsseldorf
|53,75 €
|-2,24%
|09:53
|Stuttgart
|52,50 €
|-2,62%
|13:28
|München
|52,16 €
|-5,75%
|13:10
