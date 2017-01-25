Erweiterte Funktionen

Hargreaves Names Philip Johnson CFO; Chris Hill To Be Appointed As CEO




25.01.17 14:19
dpa-AFX


LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hargreaves Lansdown plc (HL.

L) announced the appointment of Philip Johnson as CFO. He will be joining the company on 20 February 2017. Philip was previously CFO of Jupiter Fund Management plc for seven years and prior to that Group Finance Director of M&G Limited for over five years. The Group also confirmed that Chris Hill, Deputy Chief Executive and Chief Financial Officer, will be appointed as CEO.


Ian Gorham will step down from the company's Board and as CEO following the Interim Results and subject to regulatory approvals. Ian will remain an employee of the company until 30 September 2017.


