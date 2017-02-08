Erweiterte Funktionen

Hargreaves Lansdown HY Pre-tax Profit Rises




08.02.17 08:57
dpa-AFX


LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hargreaves Lansdown plc.

(HL.L) reported that its profit before tax for the six month period ended 31 December 2016 rose 21% to 131.0 million pounds from 108.1 million pounds last year. The key contributors to profit growth were sustained significantly elevated equity trading volumes since the 23 June 2016 "Brexit" vote; higher levels of stock markets generating additional revenue from asset based charges; new revenue from new assets and clients; and continued cost control.


Profit attributable to owners of the parent for the period was 106.07 million pounds or 22.4 pence per share up from 86.71 million pounds or 18.3 pence per share in the prior year.


Net revenue for the period rose by 16% to 184.8 million pounds from 158.8 million in the prior year.


Net new business added during the period was 2.34 billion pounds, down 16% from the prior year.


The Directors recommended a 10% rise in the interim dividend to 8.60 pence per share. The interim dividend will be paid on 30 March 2017 to all shareholders on the register at 10 March 2017. This amounts to a total interim dividend of 40.7 million pounds.


Ian Gorham, Chief Executive, said, "We are also pleased to confirm that Chris Hill, Deputy Chief Executive and Chief Financial Officer, will be appointed as Chief Executive Officer , and, in line with our plans for an orderly handover, I will step down from the Company's Board and as CEO following today's Interim Results, subject to regulatory approvals. I will remain an employee of the Company until 30 September 2017."


