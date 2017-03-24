Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 2 plc : Transaction in Own Shares

HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT 2 PLC

24 March 2017

Purchase of shares for cancellation

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 2 plc announces that today the company purchased 6,423 Ordinary shares at a price of 105.75 pence per share for cancellation.





Following the purchase and cancellation of the above shares, 43,775,303 ordinary shares of 1p each will remain in issue.

