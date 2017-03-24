Erweiterte Funktionen


Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 2 plc : Transaction in Own Shares




24.03.17 16:53
dpa-AFX


HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT 2 PLC


24 March 2017


Purchase of shares for cancellation


Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 2 plc announces that today the company purchased 6,423 Ordinary shares at a price of 105.75 pence per share for cancellation.


Following the purchase and cancellation of the above shares, 43,775,303 ordinary shares of 1p each will remain in issue.



For further information please contact: Stuart Brookes


Company Secretary


Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 2 plc


01253 754740






This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.


Source: Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 2 plc via GlobeNewswire



B1GDYS5R19


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
1.000% mit Trump-Aktien - Jetzt von Donald Trump´s Energiewende profitieren!
Neuvorstellung Uran-Aktientip!  
 
Azincourt Uranium Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
1.000% mit Trump-Aktien - Jetzt von Donald Trump´s Energiewende profitieren! Neuvorstellung Uran-Aktientip!

Azincourt Uranium Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
18:23 , dpa-AFX
The Swiss Stock Market Slipped Friday And F [...]
18:21 , dpa-AFX
Canadians Throwing Tantrum Over Trump
18:16 , dpa-AFX
Aktien Wien Schluss: Leichte Kursgewinne - W [...]
18:09 , dpa-AFX
European Markets Finished Mostly Lower In La [...]
18:05 , dpa-AFX
Oettinger rechnet wegen Brexit mit Milliarden-R [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...