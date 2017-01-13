Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 2 plc : Transaction in Own Shares

Erweiterte Funktionen


13.01.17 17:29
dpa-AFX


HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT 2 PLC


13 January 2017


Purchase of shares for cancellation


Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 2 plc announces that today the company purchased 14,085 Ordinary shares at a price of 101.45 pence per share for cancellation.


Following the purchase and cancellation of the above shares, 36,367,187 ordinary shares of 1p each will remain in issue.



For further information please contact: Stuart Brookes


Company Secretary


Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 2 plc


01253 754740






This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.


Source: Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 2 plc via GlobeNewswire



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



