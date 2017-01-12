Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 2 plc : Result of Meeting

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "easyJet Airline":

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 2 plc

Result of General Meeting

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 2 plc (the "Company") announces that all of the resolutions proposed in the Notice of General Meeting dated 14 December 2016 were duly passed at the General Meeting of the Company duly convened and held at Accurist House, 44 Baker Street, London, W1U 7AL at 10.00am today, 12 January 2017.

All five resolutions were passed on a show of hands, with resolutions 1 and 2 being passed as ordinary resolutions and resolutions 3, 4 and 5 being passed as special resolutions.



The results of the proxy votes on the resolutions were as follows:

+---------------+------------+-------------+-----------+-----------+-----------+



| |FOR |DISCRETIONARY|AGAINST |WITHHELD* | | | | | | | | | |Resolution No. |No. of Votes|No. of Votes |No.of Votes|No.of Votes|Total Votes| | | | | | | | | |% of Votes |% of Votes |% of Votes |% of Votes |% of Votes |

| 1 | 933,113 | 44,611 | 59,084 | 47,949 | 1,084,757 | | | | | | | | | | 86.02% | 4.11% | 5.45% | 4.42% | 100.00% |

| 2 | 934,508 | 53,818 | 64,539 | 31,892 | 1,084,757 | | | | | | | | | | 86.15% | 4.96% | 5.95% | 2.94% | 100.00% |

| Special | | | | | | | Resolutions | | | | | |

| 3 | 902,832 | 49,246 | 84,730 | 47,949 | 1,084,757 | | | | | | | | | | 83.23% | 4.54% | 7.81% | 4.42% | 100.00% |

| 4 | 969,109 | 44,611 | 68,765 | 2,272 | 1,084,757 | | | | | | | | | | 89.34% | 4.11% | 6.34% | 0.21% | 100.00% |

| 5 | 1,002,816 | 51,487 | 9,979 | 20,475 | 1,084,757 | | | | | | | | | | 92.45% | 4.75% | 0.92% | 1.88% | 100.00% |

+---------------+------------+-------------+-----------+-----------+-----------+ |Ordinary | |Resolutions | +---------------+------------+-------------+-----------+-----------+-----------++---------------+------------+-------------+-----------+-----------+-----------++---------------+------------+-------------+-----------+-----------+-----------++---------------+------------+-------------+-----------+-----------+-----------++---------------+------------+-------------+-----------+-----------+-----------++---------------+------------+-------------+-----------+-----------+-----------++---------------+------------+-------------+-----------+-----------+-----------+

* Please note that a Vote Withheld has no legal effect and will not be counted in the votes "For" and "Against" a resolution.

A copy of the resolutions will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: www.hemscott.com/nsm.do

12 January 2017

For further information please contact:

Stuart Brookes Company Secretary Hargreave Hale AIM VCT2 plc 01253 754740

