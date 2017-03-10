Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 2 plc : Offer Update

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 2 plc

Offers for Subscription - Update

On 14 December 2016, Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc and Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 2 plc (together "the Companies") launched an offer for subscription of ordinary shares of 1p each to raise in aggregate up to £20 million ("the Offers" and each an "Offer"). Full details of the Offers are contained in a prospectus ("the Prospectus"), which was published by the Companies on 14 December 2016.

The directors of Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 2 plc are pleased to announce that, on the basis of Subscription Forms received as at close of business on 9 March 2017, the Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 2 plc Offer is fully allocated in respect of the £10 million initially sought.





On 9 March 2017, the board of Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 2 plc announced that it does not intend to use its Over-Allotment Facility in relation to the current 2016/2017 tax year but reserves the right to utilise the Over-Allotment Facility in relation to the Offer in the 2017/2018 tax year. The Over-Allotment Facility will not be made available before the start of the 2017/2018 tax year. The board of Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 2 plc will update the market in due course.

