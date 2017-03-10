Erweiterte Funktionen


Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 2 plc : Offer Update




10.03.17 13:17
dpa-AFX


Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 2 plc


Offers for Subscription - Update


On 14 December 2016, Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc and Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 2 plc (together "the Companies") launched an offer for subscription of ordinary shares of 1p each to raise in aggregate up to £20 million ("the Offers" and each an "Offer"). Full details of the Offers are contained in a prospectus ("the Prospectus"), which was published by the Companies on 14 December 2016.


The directors of Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 2 plc are pleased to announce that, on the basis of Subscription Forms received as at close of business on 9 March 2017, the Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 2 plc Offer is fully allocated in respect of the £10 million initially sought.


On 9 March 2017, the board of Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 2 plc announced that it does not intend to use its Over-Allotment Facility in relation to the current 2016/2017 tax year but reserves the right to utilise the Over-Allotment Facility in relation to the Offer in the 2017/2018 tax year.  The Over-Allotment Facility will not be made available before the start of the 2017/2018 tax year.  The board of Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 2 plc will update the market in due course.


For further information please contact: Stuart Brookes Company Secretary - Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 2 Plc Tel 01253 754740




This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.


Source: Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 2 plc via GlobeNewswire



B1GDYS5R25


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Facebook für boomenden Cannabis-Sektor - Wettbewerber 5x höher bewertet!
Übernahmen voraus - 290% Cannabis-Aktientip!  
 
MassRoots Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Facebook für boomenden Cannabis-Sektor - Wettbewerber 5x höher bewertet! Übernahmen voraus - 290% Cannabis-Aktientip!

MassRoots Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
14:28 , dpa-AFX
Bericht: Flüchtlingskosten über der Marke von [...]
14:27 , dpa-AFX
JetBlue Airways February Traffic Edges Up 0 [...]
14:09 , dpa-AFX
Wall Street May Open Higher
14:09 , dpa-AFX
Weitere Musterklage zu Schallschutz am BER [...]
14:08 , dpa-AFX
Stellenabbau bei Alno geringer als geplant - B [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...