Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 2 plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT 2 PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+



|1 |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person | | |closely associated | | | |

|a)|Name | | | | | Oliver Michael Bedford | | | | |

|2 |Reason for the notification | | | |

|a)|Position/status | | | | |Non-executive Director | | | | |

|b)|Initial notification /Amendment | | | | |Initial notification | | | | |

|3 |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor | | | |

|a)|Name | | | | |Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 2 plc | | | | |

|b)|LEI | | | | |213800F3Z5V49883OJ82 | | | | |

|4 |Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted | | | | | | |

|a)|Description of the financial |Ordinary shares of 1 pence each | | |instrument, type of instrument | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |Identification code |GB00B1GDYS53 | | | | | | | | |

|b)|Nature of the transaction | | | | |Purchase of shares under the offers for | | | |subscription announced on 14 December | | | |2016 | | | | |

|c)|Price(s) and volume(s) | | | | | +--------+---------+ | | | | |Price(s)|Volume(s)| | | | | +--------+---------+ | | | | |113.58p |2,245 | | | | | +--------+---------+ | | | | |

|d)|Aggregated information | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |- Aggregated volume |2,245 | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |- Price |113.58p | | | | | | | | |

|e)|Date of the transaction | | | | |14 February 2017 | | | | |

|f)|Place of the transaction | | | | |London Stock Exchange, Main Market, XLON| | | | |

+--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------++--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------++--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------++--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------++--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------++--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------++--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------++--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------++--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------++--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------++--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------++--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------++--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------++--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------++--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+

14 February 2017

For further information please contact: Stuart Brookes Company Secretary Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 2 plc 01253 754740

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.



The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 2 plc via GlobeNewswire

B1GDYS5R43

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM