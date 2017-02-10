Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc : Transaction in Own Shares

Erweiterte Funktionen


HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT 1 PLC


10 February 2017


Purchase of shares for cancellation


Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc announces today that the company purchased 17,647 Ordinary shares at a price of 73.18 pence per share for cancellation.


Following the purchase and cancellation of the above shares, 67,994,383 ordinary shares of 1p each will remain in issue.


For further information please contact:


Stuart Brookes


Company Secretary


Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc


01253 754740






