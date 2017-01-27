Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc : Transaction in Own Shares

Erweiterte Funktionen


HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT 1 PLC


27 January 2017


Purchase of shares for cancellation


Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc announces today that the company purchased 14,810 Ordinary shares at a price of 72.675 pence per share for cancellation.


Following the purchase and cancellation of the above shares, 65,025,997 ordinary shares of 1p each will remain in issue.


For further information please contact:


Stuart Brookes


Company Secretary


Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc


01253 754740






Source: Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc via GlobeNewswire



