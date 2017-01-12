Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc : Result of AGM

HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT 1 PLC

12 January 2017

HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT 1 PLC Annual General Meeting held on

Thursday 12 January 2017

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc ('the Company') hereby gives notification that, at the Annual General Meeting of the Company today, all the resolutions, as set out in full in the notice of meeting dated 7 December 2016, were duly passed.





Resolutions 1 to 7 related to ordinary business. Resolutions 8 to 10 related to special business and are detailed as follows:

Ordinary Resolutions 8. To authorise the Directors to allot Ordinary Shares under Section 551 of the Companies Act 2006.

Special Resolutions 9. To authorise the Directors pursuant to Section 570 of the Companies Act 2006 to allot equity securities for cash without regard to pre-emption rights.

10. To renew the Company's authority to buy-in its Ordinary shares.

All the resolutions were duly passed on a show of hands. Details of the proxy votes in respect of the resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting received up to 48 hours before the time of the meeting at 44 Baker Street, London, W1U 7AL are set out below:

+--------------+------------+-------------+-----------+------------+-----------+



| |FOR |DISCRETIONARY|AGAINST |WITHHELD* | | | | | | | | | | | | |No. of | | | |Resolution No.|No. of Votes|No. of Votes |Votes |No. of Votes|Total Votes| | | | | | | | | |% of Votes |% of Votes |% of Votes |% of Votes |% of Votes |

| 1 | 4,983,069 | 192,560 | 0 | 15,811 | 5,191,440 | | | | | | | | | | 95.99% | 3.71% | 0.00% | 0.30% | 100.00% |

| 2 | 4,811,818 | 205,429 | 120,269 | 53,924 | 5,191,440 | | | | | | | | | | 92.69% | 3.96% | 2.31% | 1.04% | 100.00% |

| 3 | 4,820,324 | 208,489 | 103,132 | 59,495 | 5,191,440 | | | | | | | | | | 92.85% | 4.02% | 1.99% | 1.14% | 100.00% |

| 4 | 4,911,165 | 205,429 | 51,539 | 23,307 | 5,191,440 | | | | | | | | | | 94.60% | 3.96% | 0.99% | 0.45% | 100.00% |

| 5 | 4,937,300 | 192,560 | 40,439 | 21,141 | 5,191,440 | | | | | | | | | | 95.10% | 3.71% | 0.78% | 0.41% | 100.00% |

| 6 | 4,949,797 | 192,560 | 30,267 | 18,816 | 5,191,440 | | | | | | | | | | 95.35% | 3.71% | 0.58% | 0.36% | 100.00% |

| 7 | 4,982,952 | 195,856 | 0 | 12,632 | 5,191,440 | | | | | | | | | | 95.99% | 3.77% | 0.00% | 0.24% | 100.00% |

| 8 | 4,792,251 | 210,870 | 70,691 | 117,628 | 5,191,440 | | | | | | | | | | 92.31% | 4.06% | 1.36% | 2.27% | 100.00% |

| 9 | 4,735,623 | 223,739 | 114,450 | 117,628 | 5,191,440 | | | | | | | | | | 91.22% | 4.31% | 2.20% | 2.27% | 100.00% |

| 10 | 4,917,144 | 210,519 | 60,515 | 3,262 | 5,191,440 | | | | | | | | | | 94.72% | 4.05% | 1.17% | 0.06% | 100.00% |

+--------------+------------+-------------+-----------+------------+-----------+ |Ordinary | |Business | +--------------+------------+-------------+-----------+------------+-----------++--------------+------------+-------------+-----------+------------+-----------++--------------+------------+-------------+-----------+------------+-----------++--------------+------------+-------------+-----------+------------+-----------++--------------+------------+-------------+-----------+------------+-----------++--------------+------------+-------------+-----------+------------+-----------++--------------+------------+-------------+-----------+------------+-----------++--------------+------------+-------------+-----------+------------+-----------+ |Special | |Business | +--------------+------------+-------------+-----------+------------+-----------++--------------+------------+-------------+-----------+------------+-----------++--------------+------------+-------------+-----------+------------+-----------++--------------+------------+-------------+-----------+------------+-----------+

* Please note that a Vote Withheld has no legal effect and will not be counted in the votes "For" and "Against" a resolution.

For further information please contact: Stuart Brookes Company Secretary Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc 01253 754740

