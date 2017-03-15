Erweiterte Funktionen


Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc : Offer Update




15.03.17 17:40
dpa-AFX


Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc


Offer for Subscription - Update


On 14 December 2016, Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc and Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 2 plc (together "the Companies") launched an offer for subscription of ordinary shares of 1p each to raise in aggregate up to £20 million ("the Offers" and each an "Offer"). Full details of the Offers are contained in a prospectus ("the Prospectus"), which was published by the Companies on 14 December 2016.


On 9 March 2017 Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc announced that it had received applications in excess of £10 million and, accordingly, the directors of Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc announced that they intended to utilise the £5 million Over-Allotment Facility.


The directors of Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc are now pleased to announce that the Company  has received applications in excess of the £5 million Over- Allotment Facility and, therefore, the Offer for Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc is closed for further applications.


On 9 March 2017, the directors of Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 2 plc announced that the Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 2 plc Offer was fully allocated in respect of the £10 million initially sought and that it did not intend to use its Over-Allotment Facility in relation to the current 2016/2017 tax year.  The directors  reserved the right to utilise the Over-Allotment Facility in relation to the Offer in the 2017/2018 tax year.  This will not occur before the start of the 2017/2018 tax year. The board of Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 2 plc will update the market in due course.




For further information please contact: Stuart Brookes Company Secretary - Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 Plc Tel 01253 754740




This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.


Source: Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc via GlobeNewswire



B02WHS0R61


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



