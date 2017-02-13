Erweiterte Funktionen


Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc : Net Asset Value(s)




13.02.17 18:31
dpa-AFX


HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT 1 PLC


NAV announcement


As at close of business on 10 February 2017, the unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) for


Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc was as follows:


NAV per Ordinary share of 1p - 77.32 pence.


As at 10 February 2017, there were 67,994,383 ordinary shares of 1p in issue carrying one vote each.

Therefore the total voting rights in the Company are 67,994,383.


This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.


13 February 2017


For further information please contact: Stuart Brookes Company Secretary Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc 01253 754740






This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.


Source: Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc via GlobeNewswire



B02WHS0R52


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM




Aktuell
Übernahme von Petrolithium-Portfolio voraus! Besser als MGX Minerals!
1.000% in 12 Monaten - Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
Zadar Ventures Ltd.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Übernahme von Petrolithium-Portfolio voraus! Besser als MGX Minerals - 1.000% in 12 Monaten - Lithium-Aktientip!

Zadar Ventures Ltd.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
19:00 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-News: One Square Advisory Services G [...]
18:52 , dpa-AFX
ROUNDUP/Aktien Europa Schluss: Trump-Optim [...]
18:45 , dpa-AFX
Total voting rights
18:45 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-Gesamtstimmrechtsmitteilung: Drillisch A [...]
18:40 , dpa-AFX
The Swiss Stock Market Finished Little Chang [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...