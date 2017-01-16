Erweiterte Funktionen


Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc : Net Asset Value(s)




16.01.17 18:23
dpa-AFX


HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT 1 PLC


NAV announcement


As at close of business on 13 January 2017, the unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) for


Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc was as follows:


NAV per Ordinary share of 1p Cum Dividend - 77.99 pence.


NAV per Ordinary share of 1p Ex-Dividend - 75.74 pence


As at 13 January 2017, there were 65,040,807 ordinary shares of 1p in issue carrying one vote each.

Therefore the total voting rights in the Company are 65,040,807.


This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.


16 January 2017


For further information please contact: Stuart Brookes Company Secretary Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc 01253 754740






