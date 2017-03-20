Hansteen FY Pre-tax Profit Down; To Dispose German And Dutch Portfolios

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Hansteen (LSE: HSTN), the investor in UK and continental European industrial property, reported that its IFRS pre-tax profit for the year ended 31 December 2016 declined to 119.9 million pounds from 171.4 million pounds in the prior year.



This decrease was largely due to the high property revaluation on the total portfolio in 2015 (131.0 million pounds) that was not repeated in 2016 (45.8 million pounds).

Profit attributable to equity holders of the parent dropped to 109.5 million pounds or 13.8 pence per share from 148.2 million pounds or 19.4 pence per share in the previous year.

Normalised Income Profit or "NIP", which excludes profits or losses from the sale of properties, essentially the recurring earnings of the business, increased by 29.4% to 61.1 million pounds. Normalised Total Profit ("NTP"), being NIP plus profits and losses from property sales and realised profits from one-off items, was 66.0 million pounds which was an increase of 4.4%.

EPRA EPS was 6.7 pence, compared to 2.2 pence in the prior year.

Revenue for the year grew to 112.6 million pounds from 85.3 million pounds in the prior year.

The interim dividend paid on 18 November 2016 was increased by 4.8% to 2.2p per share (November 2015: 2.1 pence per share). The second ongoing dividend is being increased more substantially in the light of the very strong income growth. A dividend of 3.7 pence per share (May 2016: 3.15 pence per share) represents an increase of 17.5%. The full year dividend of 5.9 pence per share has increased by 12.4% from the 2015 full year dividend of 5.25 pence per share.

Separately, Hansteen announces that it has agreed to dispose of its German and Dutch portfolios for ¤1.28 billion to entities owned by funds advised by affiliates of The Blackstone Group L.P. and M7 Real Estate or the "Buyer".

The price represents a premium of approximately ¤76 million (6 per cent.) to the Year End Valuation which itself included a valuation uplift of ¤34 million over the 31 December 2015 valuation.

Completion is expected to occur before the end of June 2017. Conditions to Completion include Hansteen's Shareholder approval and the Buyer obtaining anti-trust clearance in Germany.

The Buyer will acquire the Subsidiaries which own property in Germany. The property value allocated to the Subsidiaries is ¤974.3 million. The Buyer will acquire the properties owned by Hansteen in the Netherlands for ¤302.4 million.

The German and Dutch Portfolio is to be acquired on a debt free basis and the consideration will be satisfied in cash.

Following Completion and repayment of the debt secured against the German and Dutch Portfolio (and satisfaction of other incurred costs) Hansteen intends to distribute a substantial portion of the net cash proceeds of the Transaction to its Shareholders.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

