Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Hannover Rück":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


Hannover Re Profit Up, Premium Down, Lifts Dividend; Sees Higher FY17 Premium




09.03.17 08:36
dpa-AFX


HANOVER (dpa-AFX) - German re-insurer Hannover Re AG (HVRRY.

PK, HVRRF.PK) Thursday reported that fiscal 2016 net income increased 1.8% to 1.17 billion euros from 1.15 billion euros last year.


Earnings per share amounted to 9.71 euros, higher than 9.54 euros last year.


Gross premium volume contracted 4.2% to 16.4 billion euros from 17.1 billion euros a year ago. Adjusted for exchange rate effects, it would have decreased by just 2.1%. The level of retained premium climbed to 89.3% from 87.0% last year.


Net premium earned fell 1.2% to 14.4 billion euros from 14.6 billion euros last year.


Further, the company said its Executive Board and Supervisory Board will propose to the Annual General Meeting that an increased dividend of altogether 5.00 euros per share should be paid for 2016, compared to last year's 4.75 euros per share.


The distribution will take the form of a regular dividend of 3.50 euros per share, an increase of EUR 0.25 compared to the previous year, plus a special dividend of 1.50 euros per share.


Looking ahead for fiscal 2017, Hannover Re raised its targets for Group net income and gross premium in February: adjusted for exchange rate effects, gross premium for total business is now expected to grow by a low single digit percentage in 2017. The company anticipates Group net income of more than 1 billion euros.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Riesendeal mit Technologieführer MGX Minerals in Kürze - Kursrallye voraus!
813% Lithium-Aktientip Power Metals Corp.!  
 
Power Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
105,00 € 106,50 € -1,50 € -1,41% 09.03./09:34
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0008402215 840221 108,95 € 83,00 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		105,998 € -0,70%  09:45
Düsseldorf 106,50 € -0,28%  08:04
München 106,41 € -0,41%  09:02
Hamburg 106,44 € -0,62%  08:09
Berlin 105,13 € -1,30%  09:21
Xetra 105,10 € -1,31%  09:33
Stuttgart 105,098 € -1,54%  09:32
Frankfurt 104,90 € -1,61%  09:17
Hannover 105,05 € -2,05%  09:21
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Riesendeal mit Technologieführer MGX Minerals in Kürze - Kursrallye voraus! 813% Lithium-Aktientip Power Metals Corp.!

Power Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
108 Jetzt HannoverRück kaufen ! 05.08.16
23 Hannover Rück: Heute Osterkas. 27.04.16
  A T H 21.11.14
21 Hannover Rück - was geht da . 25.02.14
32 Zukunft Hannover Rück 26.05.11
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...