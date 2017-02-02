Hanesbrands Inc. Q4 Income Climbs 15%

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "HanesBrands":

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) released a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced from last year.





The company said its bottom line totaled $201.17 million, or $0.53 per share. This was up from $174.68 million, or $0.44 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.58 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said revenue for the quarter rose 12.1% to $1.58 billion. This was up from $1.41 billion last year.

Hanesbrands Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $201.17 Mln. vs. $174.68 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 15.2% -EPS (Q4): $0.53 vs. $0.44 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 20.5% -Analysts Estimate: $0.58 -Revenue (Q4): $1.58 Bln vs. $1.41 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 12.1%

