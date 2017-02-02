Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "HanesBrands":
 Aktien      Zertifikate    


HanesBrands Issues Initial Guidance For 2017




02.02.17 23:50
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - HanesBrands (HBI) announced, the company expects 2017 net sales of $6.45 billion to $6.55 billion, GAAP operating profit of $845 million to $895 million, adjusted operating profit excluding actions of $935 million to $975 million, GAAP EPS for continuing operations of $1.70 to $1.82, and adjusted EPS excluding actions for continuing operations of $1.93 to $2.03. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $2.14 on revenue of $6.68 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company noted that its full-year net sales guidance includes expected incremental sales from acquisitions of approximately $420 million to $430 million. Approximately $410 million of incremental acquisition sales are expected in the first half, slightly weighted to the second quarter. Organic sales growth is expected to range from flat to up 2 percent.


The company expects total net sales growth in the first quarter as a result of acquisition-driven International gains as well as Activewear growth. Organic sales are expected to decline in the quarter as a result of lower Innerwear sales affected by the retail climate of store closings and tight inventory as well as the exits from the company's domestic catalog business and noncore offerings. Innerwear sales trends are expected to normalize starting in the second quarter, with expected full-year net sales comparable to 2016. First-quarter GAAP EPS for continuing operations is expected to be $0.21 to $0.24, and adjusted EPS is expected to be $0.27 to $0.29. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $0.32.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Eilt: Übernahme einer der weltgrößten Lithium-Lagerstätten!
Bis zu 16.000ppm Lithium - 1.100% Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
AVZ Minerals Ltd.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
22,71 $ 23,23 $ -0,52 $ -2,24% 02.02./23:51
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US4103451021 A0KEQF 31,36 $ 21,40 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		21,517 € 0,00%  30.01.17
Stuttgart 21,294 € 0,00%  02.02.17
Frankfurt 21,36 € -1,07%  02.02.17
Berlin 21,305 € -2,07%  02.02.17
München 21,315 € -2,11%  02.02.17
NYSE 22,71 $ -2,24%  02.02.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Übernahme einer der weltgrößten Lithium-Lagerstätten! Bis zu 16.000ppm Lithium - 1.100% Lithium-Aktientip!

AVZ Minerals Ltd.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...