HanesBrands Issues Initial Guidance For 2017

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "HanesBrands":

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - HanesBrands (HBI) announced, the company expects 2017 net sales of $6.45 billion to $6.55 billion, GAAP operating profit of $845 million to $895 million, adjusted operating profit excluding actions of $935 million to $975 million, GAAP EPS for continuing operations of $1.70 to $1.82, and adjusted EPS excluding actions for continuing operations of $1.93 to $2.03. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $2.14 on revenue of $6.68 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.





The company noted that its full-year net sales guidance includes expected incremental sales from acquisitions of approximately $420 million to $430 million. Approximately $410 million of incremental acquisition sales are expected in the first half, slightly weighted to the second quarter. Organic sales growth is expected to range from flat to up 2 percent.

The company expects total net sales growth in the first quarter as a result of acquisition-driven International gains as well as Activewear growth. Organic sales are expected to decline in the quarter as a result of lower Innerwear sales affected by the retail climate of store closings and tight inventory as well as the exits from the company's domestic catalog business and noncore offerings. Innerwear sales trends are expected to normalize starting in the second quarter, with expected full-year net sales comparable to 2016. First-quarter GAAP EPS for continuing operations is expected to be $0.21 to $0.24, and adjusted EPS is expected to be $0.27 to $0.29. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $0.32.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM