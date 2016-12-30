Erweiterte Funktionen



Hammerson To Sell 50% Of Watermark To GIC




30.12.16
dpa-AFX


LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hammerson plc (HMSO.L) announced it has contracted to sell 50% of Watermark, the newly-opened leisure and dining development in Southampton, to GIC, Singapore's sovereign wealth fund and Hammerson's Westquay joint venture partner, for 48.5 million pounds.

Watermark is adjacent to the Westquay shopping centre.


The tenure of the Westquay joint venture between Hammerson and GIC has now also been extended and Hammerson will receive a fee from the JV for the ongoing asset management of the combined centre.


