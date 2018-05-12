Halteposition? Kursverlust bei der CONTINENTAL-Aktie!

Erweiterte Funktionen
War es das schon? Der Kurs der CONTINENTAL-Aktie lag beim Start der Börse bei 223,80 Euro. Vor der Veränderung um -0,76 Prozent lag der letzte Schlusskurs in Höhe von 224,40 Euro. Weil der aktuelle Kurs jetzt bei 222,70 Euro steht, liegt die DAX -Aktie auf Monatsbasis bei einer Performance von -1,71 Prozent. Für die letzten 12 Monate ergibt sich eine Gesamtperformance bei CONTINENTAL von ... Mehr lesen…
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|222,70 €
|224,40 €
|-1,70 €
|-0,76%
|11.05./20:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0005439004
|543900
|257,40 €
|186,55 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|222,70 €
|-0,58%
|11.05.18
|Xetra
|222,70 €
|-0,76%
|11.05.18
|Hannover
|222,00 €
|-0,85%
|11.05.18
|Stuttgart
|222,60 €
|-0,85%
|11.05.18
|Berlin
|224,50 €
|-1,01%
|11.05.18
|Düsseldorf
|224,00 €
|-1,02%
|11.05.18
|Frankfurt
|222,20 €
|-1,24%
|11.05.18
|Hamburg
|222,50 €
|-1,72%
|11.05.18
|München
|222,30 €
|-1,98%
|11.05.18
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|265,25 $
|-2,84%
|11.05.18
= Realtime
Aktuell
