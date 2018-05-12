Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Continental":
 Indizes      Aktien      Fonds      Zertifikate      OS    


Halteposition? Kursverlust bei der CONTINENTAL-Aktie!




12.05.18 05:10
Finanztrends

War es das schon? Der Kurs der CONTINENTAL-Aktie lag beim Start der Börse bei 223,80 Euro. Vor der Veränderung um -0,76 Prozent lag der letzte Schlusskurs in Höhe von 224,40 Euro. Weil der aktuelle Kurs jetzt bei 222,70 Euro steht, liegt die DAX -Aktie auf Monatsbasis bei einer Performance von -1,71 Prozent. Für die letzten 12 Monate ergibt sich eine Gesamtperformance bei CONTINENTAL von ... Mehr lesen…

Ein Beitrag von Kaufsignal-KI.




zur Originalmeldung

Aktuell
Neuer Höchstkurs voraus - 30 Mio. Euro Übernahme in Kürze - Starkes Kaufsignal
Bester Social Media Hot Stock 2018 nach 989% mit Facebook  
 
ASMALLWORLD AG




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
222,70 € 224,40 € -1,70 € -0,76% 11.05./20:30
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0005439004 543900 257,40 € 186,55 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		222,70 € -0,58%  11.05.18
Xetra 222,70 € -0,76%  11.05.18
Hannover 222,00 € -0,85%  11.05.18
Stuttgart 222,60 € -0,85%  11.05.18
Berlin 224,50 € -1,01%  11.05.18
Düsseldorf 224,00 € -1,02%  11.05.18
Frankfurt 222,20 € -1,24%  11.05.18
Hamburg 222,50 € -1,72%  11.05.18
München 222,30 € -1,98%  11.05.18
Nasdaq OTC Other 265,25 $ -2,84%  11.05.18
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Game Changer im Kampf Herzinfarkt und Schlaganfall. 835% Wearble Medtech Hot Stock 2018 im Visier von Apple und Alphabet

Lexington Biosciences Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
9 Continental - Kursziele 23.04.18
199 Continental wann sehen wir den. 16.05.17
21 Dringend continental Aktie 01.03.17
1187 Dax-Einzelwertetrading KW 04 28.12.15
2561 Continental 14.12.15
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...