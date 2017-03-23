Halma Expects FY17 Adj. Pre-tax Profit In Line With Market View

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Halma":

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Halma Plc (HLMA.L), a safety, health and environmental technology group, on Thursday said the Board expects adjusted profit before tax for the year ending April 1 to be in line with market consensus.





According to the firm, the current market forecasts for adjusted profit before tax to be in the range of 183.7 million pounds to 199.4 million pounds, with a consensus of 191.4 million pounds.

In its trading update, Halma said it continues to benefit from the diversity of its markets and resilient growth drivers. Order intake has remained ahead of revenue.

Organic constant currency revenue and profit growth has continued in the second half with organic constant currency revenue increases in all major geographic regions. Asia Pacific has maintained a strong performance with good progress in the USA and Mainland Europe.

UK revenue has remained steady while there has been improved growth in Other regions, including the Near and Middle East.

The company noted that all four sectors have traded in line with the expectations in the second half.

The company said it continues to identify potential acquisition opportunities in all four sectors.

The results for the year will be released on June 13.

Further, Halma said it intends to propose to shareholders, at the 2017 Annual General Meeting, the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditor for the accounting year ending 31 March 2018.

