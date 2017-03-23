Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Halma":
 Aktien    


Halma Expects FY17 Adj. Pre-tax Profit In Line With Market View




23.03.17 08:45
dpa-AFX


LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Halma Plc (HLMA.L), a safety, health and environmental technology group, on Thursday said the Board expects adjusted profit before tax for the year ending April 1 to be in line with market consensus.


According to the firm, the current market forecasts for adjusted profit before tax to be in the range of 183.7 million pounds to 199.4 million pounds, with a consensus of 191.4 million pounds.


In its trading update, Halma said it continues to benefit from the diversity of its markets and resilient growth drivers. Order intake has remained ahead of revenue.


Organic constant currency revenue and profit growth has continued in the second half with organic constant currency revenue increases in all major geographic regions. Asia Pacific has maintained a strong performance with good progress in the USA and Mainland Europe.


UK revenue has remained steady while there has been improved growth in Other regions, including the Near and Middle East.


The company noted that all four sectors have traded in line with the expectations in the second half.


The company said it continues to identify potential acquisition opportunities in all four sectors.


The results for the year will be released on June 13.


Further, Halma said it intends to propose to shareholders, at the 2017 Annual General Meeting, the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditor for the accounting year ending 31 March 2018.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Sensationelle Lithium-Konzentrationen von 2,91% Li2O!
493% mit der Lithium-Aktie von Europas größter Lithium-Lagerstätte!  
 
European Metals Holdings Limited



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
10,959 € 10,982 € -0,023 € -0,21% 23.03./08:50
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB0004052071 865047 12,88 € 10,27 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Nasdaq OTC Other 12,17 $ +0,16%  21.03.17
Frankfurt 10,959 € -0,21%  08:04
Berlin 10,96 € -0,23%  08:02
Düsseldorf 10,96 € -0,27%  08:03
Stuttgart 10,838 € -0,53%  08:04
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Sensationelle Lithium-Konzentrationen von 2,91% Li2O! 493% mit der Lithium-Aktie von Europas größter Lithium-Lagerstätte!

European Metals Holdings Limited
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
2 Halma 16.03.15
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...