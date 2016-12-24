Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Halliburton":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


Halliburton To Settle Erica P. John Fund Class Action Lawsuit




24.12.16 03:34
dpa-AFX


HOUSTON (dpa-AFX) - Halliburton (HAL) announced an agreement to settle the Erica P.

John Fund class action lawsuit that has been pending in the District Court for the Northern District of Texas for over 14 years. The company will fund approximately $54 million of the $100 million settlement fund, and its insurer will fund the balance. The company noted that the Lead Plaintiff's counsel is expected to seek an award of fees and costs from the settlement fund.


The class action lawsuit was originally filed in 2002 asserting claims in connection with accounting for long-term construction projects, and was amended in 2003 to include claims related to asbestos liability disclosures.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Erstklassige 19.800ppm Lithium - Besser als FMC Lithium (Albermale)!
317% mit diesem Lithium-Aktientiptip!  
 
Power Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
52,475 € 52,67 € -0,195 € -0,37% 23.12./19:59
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US4062161017 853986 56,08 $ 27,64 $
Werte im Artikel
8,62 plus
+1,86%
52,48 minus
-0,37%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		52,492 € -0,96%  23.12.16
München 52,87 € +0,94%  23.12.16
Hamburg 52,79 € +0,74%  23.12.16
Berlin 52,60 € +0,46%  23.12.16
Xetra 52,65 € +0,42%  23.12.16
Hannover 52,55 € +0,29%  23.12.16
Düsseldorf 52,47 € +0,21%  23.12.16
Stuttgart 52,318 € 0,00%  23.12.16
Frankfurt 52,475 € -0,37%  23.12.16
NYSE 54,84 $ -0,42%  23.12.16
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Erstklassige 19.800ppm Lithium - Besser als FMC Lithium (Albermale)! 317% mit diesem Lithium-Aktientiptip!

Power Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
21 Ölbranche steht vor Megadeal 30.11.16
15 Ein Kriegsgewinner! 23.04.15
34 Halliburton,Gewinn und Aktie st. 19.02.15
  Halliburton´s Flucht nach Dubai 13.03.07
54 Catoil - Erstnotiz anfang Mai 0. 08.05.06
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...