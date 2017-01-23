Halliburton Company Q4 Profit Retreats 87%
23.01.17 13:11
dpa-AFX
HOUSTON (dpa-AFX) - Halliburton Company (HAL) released earnings for fourth quarter that fell compared to the same period last year.
The company said its profit fell to $35 million, or $0.04 per share. This was lower than $270 million, or $0.31 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.02 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter fell 20.9% to $4.02 billion. This was down from $5.08 billion last year.
Halliburton Company earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $35 Mln. vs. $270 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -87.0% -EPS (Q4): $0.04 vs. $0.31 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -87.1% -Analysts Estimate: $0.02 -Revenue (Q4): $4.02 Bln vs. $5.08 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -20.9%
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|51,21 €
|53,22 €
|-2,01 €
|-3,78%
|23.01./15:25
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US4062161017
|853986
|54,37 €
|25,40 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|51,208 €
|-3,04%
|15:39
|Düsseldorf
|52,45 €
|+1,22%
|10:04
|München
|52,26 €
|+1,06%
|08:01
|Hannover
|52,36 €
|+0,65%
|08:01
|Berlin
|51,94 €
|+0,44%
|14:48
|NYSE
|56,45 $
|0,00%
|20.01.17
|Stuttgart
|52,326 €
|-0,23%
|08:07
|Hamburg
|52,36 €
|-1,11%
|08:01
|Frankfurt
|52,20 €
|-1,27%
|13:43
|Xetra
|51,21 €
|-3,78%
|15:21
