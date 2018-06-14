Hämatologen aus ganz Europa treffen sich vom 14.-17. Juni 2018 in Stockholm (Schweden), um Durchbrüche bei Blutkrankheiten zu diskutieren

Stockholm (ots/PRNewswire) -Zum bevorstehenden 23. Kongress der European HematologyAssociation (EHA) im Stockholmsmässan (Stockholm, Schweden) vom14.-17. Juni 2018 werden mehr als 11.000 Teilnehmer erwartet.Präsentiert werden die neuesten Entwicklungen und Forschungsdaten zuBlutkrankheiten; zudem lanciert die EHA zwei neue Programme zuImmuntherapie und Hämoglobinopathien(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/622259/EHA_Logo.jpg )Auszüge werden im Rahmen zweiter Presseveranstaltungen vorMedienvertretern präsentiert.Freitag, 15. Juni 2018 von 8.30-10.00 Uhr MESZ, Raum K11Moderator: Elizabeth MacintyreAbstract Referent TitelS138 Jesus G. Berdeja Update on bb2121, a promisingtherapy for patientswith heavily pre-treatedrelapsed/refractorymultiple myelomaS110 Olivier Casasnovas AHL2011: Outstanding diseasecontrol with aminimized BEACOPP exposure andtoxicity inpatients with advanced HodgkinlymphomaS149 Fang Liu First-in-Human CLL1-CD33 CompoundCAR T Cells as aTwo-pronged Approach for thetreatment ofrefractory acute myeloid leukemiaS151 Valentin Goede Overall survival benefit ofobinutuzumab overrituximab when combined withchlorambucil inpatients with chronic lymphocyticleukemia andcomorbiditiesS154 Frank Morschhauser Is RELEVANCE Relevant? Results ofthe phase IIIstudy of R2 vs R-chemo infirst-line follicularlymphomaS152 Francesca Vinchi Iron: a double-edged sword ininflammationSamstag, 16. Juni 2018 von 8.30-09.30 Uhr MESZ, Raum K11Moderator: Ton HagenbeekAbstract Referent TitleS832 Jing Pan New anti-CD22 CAR-T immunotherapysaved lifeof children with leukemiaS852 Meletios iNNOVATE Study: Ibrutinib plusRituximab forDimopoulos Patients with Waldenström'sMacroglobulinemiaS802 Laurie H. Sehn Answering the unmet need in one ofthe mostcommon types of lymphoma: It's assimple as A-D-CNeben diesen Abstracts wird am Samstag, den 16. Juni ein neuesEHA-Programm mit dem Titel "Topics-in-Focus" vorgestellt:- 09.05-09.10 Uhr: Immunotherapy -> Making CAR-T cells happen inEurope, John Gribben, Barts Cancer Institute, London, VereinigtesKönigreich- 09.15-09.20 Uhr: Hemoglobinopathies -> From the basics of sicklecell disease to where we are now, Maria Cappellini, UniversitätMailand-Stiftung IRCCS Policlinico (Poliklinikum), Italien.EmbargoBitte beachten Sie, dass alle ausgewählten Abstracts in diesenPresseveranstaltungen unseren Embargorichtlinien unterliegen. WeitereInformationen finden Sie in unseren Medienrichtlinien zum Kongress(https://ehaweb.org/congress/23rd-c/media/). Das Programm für den 23.Kongress finden Sie hier.Website: http://www.ehaweb.orgOriginal-Content von: European Hematology Association (EHA), übermittelt durch news aktuell