Hämatologen aus ganz Europa treffen sich vom 14.-17. Juni 2018 in Stockholm (Schweden), um Durchbrüche bei Blutkrankheiten zu diskutieren
14.06.18 22:13
Stockholm (ots/PRNewswire) -
Zum bevorstehenden 23. Kongress der European Hematology
Association (EHA) im Stockholmsmässan (Stockholm, Schweden) vom
14.-17. Juni 2018 werden mehr als 11.000 Teilnehmer erwartet.
Präsentiert werden die neuesten Entwicklungen und Forschungsdaten zu
Blutkrankheiten; zudem lanciert die EHA zwei neue Programme zu
Immuntherapie und Hämoglobinopathien
(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/622259/EHA_Logo.jpg )
Auszüge werden im Rahmen zweiter Presseveranstaltungen vor
Medienvertretern präsentiert.
Freitag, 15. Juni 2018 von 8.30-10.00 Uhr MESZ, Raum K11
Moderator: Elizabeth Macintyre
Abstract Referent Titel
S138 Jesus G. Berdeja Update on bb2121, a promising
therapy for patients
with heavily pre-treated
relapsed/refractory
multiple myeloma
S110 Olivier Casasnovas AHL2011: Outstanding disease
control with a
minimized BEACOPP exposure and
toxicity in
patients with advanced Hodgkin
lymphoma
S149 Fang Liu First-in-Human CLL1-CD33 Compound
CAR T Cells as a
Two-pronged Approach for the
treatment of
refractory acute myeloid leukemia
S151 Valentin Goede Overall survival benefit of
obinutuzumab over
rituximab when combined with
chlorambucil in
patients with chronic lymphocytic
leukemia and
comorbidities
S154 Frank Morschhauser Is RELEVANCE Relevant? Results of
the phase III
study of R2 vs R-chemo in
first-line follicular
lymphoma
S152 Francesca Vinchi Iron: a double-edged sword in
inflammation
Samstag, 16. Juni 2018 von 8.30-09.30 Uhr MESZ, Raum K11
Moderator: Ton Hagenbeek
Abstract Referent Title
S832 Jing Pan New anti-CD22 CAR-T immunotherapy
saved life
of children with leukemia
S852 Meletios iNNOVATE Study: Ibrutinib plus
Rituximab for
Dimopoulos Patients with Waldenström's
Macroglobulinemia
S802 Laurie H. Sehn Answering the unmet need in one of
the most
common types of lymphoma: It's as
simple as A-D-C
Neben diesen Abstracts wird am Samstag, den 16. Juni ein neues
EHA-Programm mit dem Titel "Topics-in-Focus" vorgestellt:
- 09.05-09.10 Uhr: Immunotherapy -> Making CAR-T cells happen in
Europe, John Gribben, Barts Cancer Institute, London, Vereinigtes
Königreich
- 09.15-09.20 Uhr: Hemoglobinopathies -> From the basics of sickle
cell disease to where we are now, Maria Cappellini, Universität
Mailand-Stiftung IRCCS Policlinico (Poliklinikum), Italien.
Embargo
Bitte beachten Sie, dass alle ausgewählten Abstracts in diesen
Presseveranstaltungen unseren Embargorichtlinien unterliegen. Weitere
Informationen finden Sie in unseren Medienrichtlinien zum Kongress
(https://ehaweb.org/congress/23rd-c/media/). Das Programm für den 23.
Kongress finden Sie hier.
Website: http://www.ehaweb.org
